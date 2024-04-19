The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this morning then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Tuesday night..rain. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 14.