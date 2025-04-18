The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 26. Humidex 29.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 late in the morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low plus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.