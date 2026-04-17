The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 9.

Saturday..showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.