The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 80 this afternoon. Temperature steady near 8. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..periods of rain ending this evening then clearing. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 30 gusting to 60 after midnight. Low plus 5.

Saturday..sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..sunny. High 20.

Monday night..clear. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.