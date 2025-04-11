The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Saturday..clearing in the morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..sunny. High 11.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..increasing cloudiness. High 15.