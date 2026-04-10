The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Cloudy. Showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight...Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 2 C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. High 11 C.

Saturday night...Increasing cloudiness. Low 5 C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Monday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 11 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.