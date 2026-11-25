The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind east 30 km/h. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy. Rain at times heavy beginning near noon. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..rain. Windy. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.