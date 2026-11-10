Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.