The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today: Increasing cloudiness this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy. Light snow beginning this evening and ending after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 11.

Sunday: High minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Night Cloudy. Low minus 7.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of snow. High plus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.