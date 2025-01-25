The forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, January 25

Today: A few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. A few flurries beginning this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperature falling to minus 5 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 12.

Sunday night: Clear. Low minus 6.

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High minus 1.