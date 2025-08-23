The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 33.

Tonight Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 16.

Sun, 24 Aug Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27.

Mon, 25 Aug A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tue, 26 Aug A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.