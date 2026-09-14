Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 14, 2026

A monarch butterfly on swamp milkweed flowers in Southern Indiana.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Fog patches overnight. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.