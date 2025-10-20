The weather forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today Mainly sunny. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High 15.

Tonight Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 9.

Tue, 21 Oct Cloudy. A few showers beginning early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 14.

Night Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wed, 22 Oct Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Thu, 23 Oct A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Fri, 24 Oct A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.