The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.