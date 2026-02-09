The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Yellow cold warning in effect.

Today Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8 with temperature rising to minus 3 by morning. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.

Tuesday A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Tues Night Cloudy. Low minus 3.

Wednesday Cloudy. High minus 1.

Wed Night Cloudy. Low minus 6.

Thurdsay Cloudy. High minus 2.