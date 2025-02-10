The forecast from Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex.

Today: Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Tue: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Night Cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Wed: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High minus 1.

Night Snow. Low minus 3.

Thu: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.