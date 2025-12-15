The forecast from Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex:

Today: 70 percent chance of flurries late this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 18.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.

Tuesday: Clearing. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Windy. High 7.

Friday: Flurries. High minus 5.