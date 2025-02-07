The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada...

Today: Clearing. Wind northwest gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 4.

Tonight Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 13.

Saturday: Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

Night Snow. Low minus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Sunny. High minus 2.