Workers at Windsor's Ford plant have once again come together in support of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

A staggering $482,274 was donated to the non-profit organization by Ford Windsor, Unifor Locals 200 & 240, and other business partners.

The donation will help support United Way’s efforts to eliminate childhood poverty in the region.

Ford Windsor communications coordinator, Michael Michalski, said the company has partnered with United Way for decades.

"Very proud to every year have this annual campaign that the Ford Windsor, and our employees, our collective team with our Unifor brothers and sisters, is second to none, as far as generosity, and we know that in donating to the United Way they also share in that vision of supporting the community that we are very much apart of and we very much support as well," Michalski said.

Michalski said the money is raised throughout the year.

"The money is raised in several different ways. We have things like 50/50 draws, Ford merchandise sales, different special events, hot dog days for example, and of course corporate giving. The donation, it helps support United Way's efforts to eliminate childhood poverty in the region," he said.

Michalski said to date, Ford Windsor has donated over $54-million to United Way, with funds staying local.

"We can actually see the results of our dollars in action through the various breakfast programs, and after school programs the United Way does. We couldn't be happier to donate to such a worthy cause," Michalski said.

According to the United Way website, one in seven kids in Windsor-Essex County are living in poverty.