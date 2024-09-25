TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is exploring the feasibility of digging a tunnel for traffic and transit under Highway 401 across the Toronto area.

But he also says he is going to build it regardless.



He has provided no costs estimates or timeline.



Ford says the project would stretch from Mississauga, Ont., in the west to Markham, Ont., in the east.



He says the tunneling would go smoother than Boston's infamous "big dig" that was beset by delays and massive cost overruns.



That project took 25 years to complete and cost at least $8-billion.

