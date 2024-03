Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Essex County Monday morning for an announcement.

Ford will be in the Essex area and AM800 news has learned, the premier is set to announce $50-million to build a new interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.



Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie will also be on hand for the announcement.



Dowie has long advocated for the project.

AM800 will carry today's announcement live beginning at 10:30 a.m.