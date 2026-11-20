The plant is reopened and trucks are already rolling out.

Now, Ford Motor Co. hopes its Oakville, Ont., assembly complex can help it drive growth and demonstrate the automaker’s commitment to Canadian manufacturing for the long haul.

Friday marks the official relaunch of the site following a major transformation to prepare for production of the F-Series Super Duty pickup truck. The milestone is the culmination of two years of construction.

“It was absolutely immense,” said Bev Goodman, president and CEO of Ford of Canada, in an interview.

“We did take it down to the studs effectively. Everything that was in the plant came out.”

The retool was part of a $5-billion spend, with funding also dedicated toward Ford’s first stamping plant in Canada. Stamping is a process where flat metal sheets are moulded into specific shapes. A new building went up on a previously empty piece of land, where all panels and body parts that go into the truck are stamped. Other funding was allocated to Ford’s Windsor facilities, including its Essex engine plant which is being expanded to support production of its 7.3-litre engine line.

Ford announced its plan to assemble the Super Duty trucks at the Oakville plant in July 2024, saying the move would add capacity of up to 100,000 additional units and create nearly 2,000 jobs at the facility. The company also builds Super Duty vehicles at its plants in Kentucky and Ohio, but it needed a third site to “meet customer demand,” said Goodman.

She said Oakville made perfect sense after production of the Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Edge came to an end at the facility.

“When we make investments, we do make them for the long term,” she said.

“None of us know what the trade environment is going to look like. But we do know that Canada is a significantly important part of Ford globally.”

Ford already began shipping vehicles out of the facility two weeks ahead of schedule, Goodman said.

Premier Doug Ford, federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Unifor national president Lana Payne were scheduled to be on hand Friday to celebrate the reopening, which comes a few months after Ford employees ratified a new collective agreement.

Payne had praised the retool during summer contract negotiations with the company, which Unifor selected as its target to open the pattern bargaining process with the auto sector. Deals have been reached with Ford and General Motors, but contract talks with Stellantis remain at a standstill after that company sold its Brampton, Ont., manufacturing plant to defence contractor Roshel.

“The talks were very collaborative,” said Goodman.

The three-year agreement included wage increases and job security. It also renewed a no-closure agreement and program commitments at all Ford facilities.

Transforming the site to build pickup trucks marked a shift from initial plans to produce electric vehicles in Oakville. Ford had previously announced a $1.8-billion transformation of the facility into a hub for EV manufacturing, including vehicle and battery pack assembly. After planning to start EV production at the plant in 2025, the company pushed that back to give the consumer market more time to develop and allow for further development of EV battery technology.

Changing gears to Super Duty production meant some employees would return to work a year earlier than expected.

Other automakers have also halted EV project plans in Canada amid sluggish demand.

Earlier this year, Honda Motor Co. froze development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Alliston, Ont., after last year pausing those plans and saying it would review where the EV market was before deciding the future of the project. General Motors ended production of its BrightDrop electric delivery van last year.

Goodman said demand for Super Duty trucks remains “surprisingly resilient,” as they serve “a specific need.”

“It is highly utilized by our commercial customers, people who need their trucks for their farms, to be upfit into an ambulance, to work on construction sites and so on. It is a very different marketing proposition and approach than what you see if you’re trying to sell a Bronco Sport to a first-time buyer,” she said.

“We do take different marketing approaches on that basis. We really focus in on the capability of this truck, which is really what matters to the users of these vehicles.”

For automakers like Ford, it’s been a bumpy couple of years, punctuated by tariffs and a broader trade war between Canada and the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in recent days that trade talks with the U.S. are making progress, but Ottawa won’t accept a deal that doesn’t allow for a viable auto sector. That came three months after Canada pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. due to last-minute demands from Washington that included a hit to Canada’s auto sector.

Vehicles made in Canada are currently tariffed at 25 per cent, minus U.S. content in them. In August, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on Jan. 1.

“At the end of the day, this industry is ... an integrated industry across North America. It has been for decades,” said Goodman.

“It is what makes us efficient and it is what enables us all to compete against competitors from other markets. Our discussions with governments on both sides of the border is really about advocating for policy that supports and also strengthens that connected, integrated North American auto industry. It’s been successful for decades and we need to get back to that.”

Ford and other automakers are monitoring new competitors in the Canadian market.

Chinese electric vehicles have been entering Canada this year after a deal was struck, allowing up to 49,000 Chinese EVs per year at a 6.1 per cent tariff instead of the 100 per cent tariff that was in place. By 2030, half of those imported vehicles are to cost less than $35,000 and would account for less than three per cent of the domestic auto market.

“It is absolutely something that’s on our mind,” said Goodman, adding the quota — meant to match the number of vehicles imported from China in 2023 before the tariffs — will help manage the impacts for now as Ford seeks a “level playing field as Chinese vehicles ... come to market.”

“We really do believe that the government needs to make sure that we have trade policies that protect the long-term competitiveness of our industry,” she said.

“That means we’ve got to identify and put in place safeguards that will help protect against unfair trade practices, but also clear rules for connected vehicles as a means to really protect customers’ data and privacy as well as thinking about national security concerns.”

---

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.