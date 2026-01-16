OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is slamming Canada's new trade agreement with China, saying it's inviting a flood of cheap Chinese electric vehicles with no guarantee of investments.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced today that Canada has agreed to slash its 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese EVs for up to 49,000 vehicles per year.

In exchange, China will drop or significantly reduce its retaliatory tariffs on Canadian agriculture products, including canola seed and meal, pork, seafood and peas.

In a post on X this morning, Ford called the deal lopsided and warned it risks closing the door to the U.S. market for Canadian automakers.

Make no mistake: China now has a foothold in the Canadian market and will use it to their full advantage at the expense of Canadian workers.



The federal government is inviting a flood of cheap made-in-China electric vehicles without any real guarantee of equal or immediate… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 16, 2026

He called for the federal government to support Ontario's auto sector by ending the EV sales mandate, which is currently paused, and scrapping federal fees.

Canada imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs and related goods in October 2024, following similar moves by the U.S. and European Union, in an effort to protect Canadian industry.