Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same $28.9 million price it paid.

Ford said at an unrelated event today that Bombardier has bought the plane.

Ford's office announced the purchase of the used 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet on Friday and by Sunday, the premier had agreed to sell it.

Criticism from across the political spectrum was swift, with opposition parties dubbing the aircraft the "gravy plane."

Ford says he still believes it's necessary to travel around a province as large as Ontario, but he is listening to the feedback.

The premier has also made it clear he was miffed about media coverage of the purchase, saying he is under more scrutiny than the prime minister and every other premier in the country.