Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't believe U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to hit Canada with an additional 10 per cent tariff over Ontario's anti-tariff ad campaign.

Speaking in the provincial legislature this morning, Ford said he's confident tariffs "aren't going to go up" and other premiers are on board with his approach.

Ford also claimed the campaign was the "most successful ad in the history of North America."

Trump said he suspended trade talks with Canada and plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs in retaliation for Ontario's ad, which ran in major U.S. television markets.

The ad features former U.S. president Ronald Reagan warning that tariffs lead to trade wars and damage economies in the long run.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa and Washington were close to a deal on steel, aluminum and energy when Trump suddenly cut off trade talks.