Ontario Premier Doug Ford has ruled out calling an early election this year, but has left the door open to calling one in 2025.

The province's next fixed election date isn't until June 2026, but Ford says he and his Progressive Conservative team must always be prepared.

He has given his party's members of provincial parliament a December deadline to decide if they will run again.

The premier previously left open the possibility of an early election when asked about one last spring.

That kicked off a summer of campaigning among opposition parties while the premier hosted his annual Ford Fest barbecue.

Ford is set to fulfil a campaign promise this week from the 2018 election where he pledged to allow corner stores to sell beer and wine, which will take effect on Thursday.