Ford recalls more than 12,700 trucks over faulty recall repair

A row of 2020 F-150 pickup trucks sits at a Ford dealership in Denver, in this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Ford is recalling thousands of F-150 trucks in Canada for a second time after warning that repairs completed during an earlier safety recall may not have been performed correctly, requiring owners to return to dealerships for another software update.

The recall affects 12,774 units from the 2018 to 2020 model years. The automaker said repairs carried out during recall 2020-071 may not have been completed correctly, meaning “a second repair is required.”

2019 Ford F-150 Limited 2019 Ford F-150 Limited (Ford)

On the affected trucks, a software problem could cause the daytime running lamps (DRLs) to remain on when the master lighting switch is moved from the “Autolamp” position to the “headlamp on” position. Canadian regulations require the DRLs to switch off when the headlights are turned on.

The recall warns that daytime running lamps that remain illuminated could create glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their trucks to a dealership to update the software. Owners can also check if their vehicles are affected.

A similar recall has been issued in the United States where more than 91,000 units were affected.