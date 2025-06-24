Ford Motor Co. is recalling approximately 32,000 Mach-E vehicles in Canada over a faulty door latch that could potentially trap passengers inside.

The automaker confirmed the recall to CTVNews.ca in a written statement.

This recall is part of a larger recall in the U.S., impacting about 200,000 electric Mustangs for faulty door latches as well.

The affected models for both Canada and the U.S. are the Mustang Mach E midsize SUVs, model years 2021-2025.

“If the 12-volt battery is discharged below 8.4-volts at key-off and if the driver or front passenger exit the front doors using the mechanical inside release handles, the doors may remain locked when they are re-closed,” the statement to CTVNews.ca said.

“This may result in an unexpected lock-out condition for the driver and front passenger without the immediate ability to unlock the vehicle. A passenger who has exited the vehicle in this scenario may be unable to quickly retrieve an occupant who remains inside the vehicle and is unable to use an inside door release handle.”

The fault door latch could potentially result in serious injury, especially in hot weather, they added.

Ford said it is unaware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition, and that a software update is coming soon to address this recall.