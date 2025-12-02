Ontario Premier Doug Ford is standing by his threat to remove Diageo products from LCBO shelves should the company move forward with the closure of its Amherstburg bottling plant in February 2026.

As reported, just over 200 employees represented by Unifor Local 200 voted 89 per cent in favour a closure agreement over the weekend.

Diageo announced the impending closure back in August as part of efforts to streamline its North American supply chain and boost long-term growth.

That news did not sit well with Ford who threatened the company in October.

When asked to comment on the closure agreement, the premier's office provided AM800 News the following statement:

"The Premier had been clear - unless Diageo reverses its decision to close its Amherstburg plant, all options, including removing its products from LCBO shelves, are on the table. Our government will always have the backs of Ontario's workers, and we will continue to work with the municipality and local union to ensure the best outcome for workers and their families."

The statement also said that no decision on products will be made until February.

Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue said at least one unnamed beverage producer remains interested in purchasing the property located at 110 St. Arnaud Street, but it is unknown if Diageo will sell.

AM800 has reached out to Diageo for comment.