Ford ratification vote today

Members of Unifor Local 200 are voting today on a tentative deal reached with Ford Motor Company.
The ratification vote will be held at 10 a.m. at the Caboto Club on Parent Ave. in the Canada Room.
A union card is required to enter the meeting and vote on the three-year agreement.
The Unifor Ford master bargaining committee is unanimously recommending endorsement of the pact, which includes a three per cent wage increases every year for the next three-years.
The union says the deal includes a renewed commitment by Ford to keep its facilities open where Unifor employees work.
The bargaining team says the automaker has also committed to investing more than $1-million into its plants in Windsor and Oakville, Ont.
Union officials say the results of a vote will be announced later today.
Unifor opted to negotiate with Ford first out of the big three U-S automakers late last month, similar to 2023 during the last round of talks.
The union is expected to begin negotiations with the other two Detroit Big 3 automakers after the Ford agreement is ratified.
-With files from the Canadian Press