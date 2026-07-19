Ford ratification vote today

(Tijana Martin/Lana Payne, national president for Unifor, shakes hands with Steve Majer, vice president of Ford's human resources, as Unifor begins formal contract talks with Detroit automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in Toronto, on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin))

Lana Payne, national president for Unifor, shakes hands with Steve Majer, vice president of Ford's human resources, as Unifor begins formal contract talks with Detroit automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in Toronto, on Thursday, August 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Members of Unifor Local 200 are voting today on a tentative deal reached with Ford Motor Company.

The ratification vote will be held at 10 a.m. at the Caboto Club on Parent Ave. in the Canada Room.

A union card is required to enter the meeting and vote on the three-year agreement.

The Unifor Ford master bargaining committee is unanimously recommending endorsement of the pact, which includes a three per cent wage increases every year for the next three-years.

The union says the deal includes a renewed commitment by Ford to keep its facilities open where Unifor employees work.

The bargaining team says the automaker has also committed to investing more than $1-million into its plants in Windsor and Oakville, Ont.

Union officials say the results of a vote will be announced later today.

Unifor opted to negotiate with Ford first out of the big three U-S automakers late last month, similar to 2023 during the last round of talks.

The union is expected to begin negotiations with the other two Detroit Big 3 automakers after the Ford agreement is ratified.

-With files from the Canadian Press