DETROIT - The U.S. is investigating a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from fuel injector cracks that can cause engine fires, saying that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the probe will evaluate the adequacy and safety consequences of Ford's recall.



It covers nearly 43,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 1.5-liter engines.



Ford's remedy for the leaks is installation of a drain tube to send the gas away from hot surfaces, and a software update to detect a pressure drop in the fuel injection system.



Ford said it is not replacing fuel injectors because it is confident the recall repairs "will prevent the failure from occurring and protect the customer."

