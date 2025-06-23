Thousands of people will gather along the Detroit River for the annual Ford Fireworks display Monday night.

The region has been under a heat warning for a number of days with little relief during night time lows.

Environment Canada senior meteorologist Daniel Sheldon says to expect this trend to continue.

"For Monday, we've got high temperatures expected to be around 35 degrees (95F), with humidex values into the low 40s, so that's really going to be the story, the heat and the humidity," Sheldon said.

Sheldon says Monday night is expected to be dry.

"Pretty high confidence that it'll be dry, we're really going to be under the influence of this ridge of high pressure," he said.

"It's going to keep all of the showers and thunderstorms off towards the north, and the west, so right now it's looking really good."

Sheldon says during this heat wave, it's important to take action to protect yourself.

"Keep yourself hydrated, stay cool, limit any exercise, strenuous activities to maybe the cooler parts of the day, wear light clothing, and always be cautious for signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke," said Sheldon.

Signs of heat exhaustion may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. The weather service says to call 911 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, is showing signs of heat stroke which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness.

While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

The Ford Fireworks display is set to begin at 10:08 p.m. Monday according to the Windsor Police Service, and last for about 24 minutes.