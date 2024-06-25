The Windsor waterfront saw thousands of people sitting to admire this year's Ford Fireworks.

Thousands of people were standing, sitting, huddled together with their friends and family to watch the fireworks Monday night above the Detroit River.

The annual event gathered people from all over the region to watch the show, which lasted approximately 25 minutes.

Despite last year's rainy and wet evening leading up to the show, this year was warm and sunny until sunset as the first firework went off just after 10 p.m.

This woman thought it was a great show.



"I thought it was pretty good. There was a lot, a lot of people here so I was a little bit worried with the crowd turnout, but I thought it was pretty good."

Kyle Bacon says he goes to the see the fireworks every year.

"It was incredible. I come every year and it never seems to disappoint, and it's just always a great time down here."

Vivian says she attended with her family.

"My uncle is here all the way from Vietnam, it's his very first time in Canada, very first time leaving the country actually, so it's very exciting! I think this is his first time seeing fireworks, first time at the riverfront, so it's a good time."

The fireworks display is in celebration of the United States' Independence Day and Canada's Canada Day.

It is one of the largest firework displays in North America, lighting up the sky over Windsor and Detroit.

At the end of May 2024, Detroit was ranked the second best place in America to watch fireworks by USA Today, showing just how well-loved the annual Ford Fireworks are.