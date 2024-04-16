The Ford Essex Engine Plant in Windsor is celebrating 60 years of the Mustang.

To celebrate the anniversary - which is officially on April 17 - Mustang enthusiasts and Ford employees drove to the plant on Sunday to celebrate together.

Over 300 Mustang owners attended the day, and formed the number '60' with their iconic vehicles to capture the history-making aerial photo with vehicles from across all seven generations.

The Essex Engine Plant is the home of the 5.0-litre V8 engine.

Windsor has built the heart of the Mustang for six decades, and has been a critical component of the overall success of Ford.

John D'Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200, says he's ecstatic to see this recognition.

"What that means is our workforce has been around building these great engines for many, many years, and the Ford family has recognized the quality and the productivity that our workers have done, and kept the work here in our community which is so important as we all know today."

He says to see everyone attend and to see the cars form a '60' was amazing.

"The 300 vehicles that showed up, the people that own Mustang's, it's a big Mustang family, and they love their vehicles. And they showed that - how important those vehicles are to them, and how they're connected to them. And it's always important that when you have such a vehicle like this, that is iconic, you can see how proud people are to own those vehicles."



D'Agnolo says moving forward it's important to lead the new workers at the plant.



"Making sure that they understand the importance of the quality and productivity at those sites, and how we want to keep building those engines here in our community. So, it's always important that we do what we can to support one another, not just out in the community, but also in the workplace and wrapping our arms around the young workforce also."



The Ford Mustang has been in continuous production since April 17, 1964, and over 400,000 units were sold in its first year.

The Essex Engine Plant also produces the 5.0-litre V8 engine for the Ford F-150.

There are approximately 930 employees at the plant, located at 3223 Lauzon Parkway.