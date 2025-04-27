The Ford City BIA is inviting the public to Drouillard Road this Sunday.

The BIA is closing the 1000-block of Drouillard between Richmond Street and Whelpton Street for 2025 spring edition of the Ford City Flea Market event.

Executive director Kaitlyn Karns says the BIA holds the event in the spring and fall.

"We have about 30 vendors, vintage market, used items, furniture, oddities, all the fun things," says Karns. "We have live music in the Whelpton Park and there's a dj at Circuit as well."

She says the event is a chance for the community to come out and enjoy Ford City.

"We've had a lot of new businesses move to the area even just from last year in that block," she says. "So it will be a great way to kick off the summer and have patrons reacquaint themselves with the neighbourhood again."

Karns says the BIA wants to give back to the community.

"We're giving vendors an opportunity to put themselves out there but ultimately we're bringing patrons and community together in our neighbourhood, exploring Ford City and hope everyone falls in love with the neighbourhood as much as we love it," says Karns.

She says the event is a pedestrian and bike friendly event.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.