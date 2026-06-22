Ford, autoworkers' union to meet today to kick off contract talks

International trade lawyer John Boscariol says auto companies may have to ‘rearrange supply chains’ if the CUSMA deal changes.

Canadian auto sector has ‘grown’ thanks to decades-long U.S. integration: trade lawyer

Canadian auto sector has ‘grown’ thanks to decades-long U.S. integration: trade lawyer International trade lawyer John Boscariol says auto companies may have to ‘rearrange supply chains’ if the CUSMA deal changes.

TORONTO — The union representing nearly 19,000 Canadian autoworkers is kicking off contract talks today with Ford Motor Co., the first of the Detroit Three automakers it will sit down with to hammer out new collective agreements.

Current deals signed by the automakers and Unifor three years ago are set to expire in September.

The latest round of bargaining comes amid difficult conditions for the sector as it copes with U.S. tariffs, uncertainty linked to the future of CUSMA, and the introduction of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada.

The union says it is keen to secure protections around job security with the auto manufacturing sector having lost nearly 6,500 total jobs since February 2025.

A 25 per cent tariff on all cars and trucks not built in the U.S. remains in place, but CUSMA-compliant parts are not currently subject to that levy.

Talks with Stellantis and General Motors are expected to come after a deal is reached with Ford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press