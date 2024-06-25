DETROIT - Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose, and failing front windshield wipers.

The new recalls each cover more than 11,000 trucks.



They were announced Tuesday in documents posted by the government.



Tesla says the windshield wiper motor controller can stop working because it's getting too much electrical current.



That can cut visibility.



Tesla will replace the wiper motor at no cost to owners.



In the other recall, a trim piece on the truck bed can come loose and fly off, creating a hazard for other motorists.



Tesla will secure the trim so it stays on.

