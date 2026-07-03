Food banks highlight child hunger as summer programs ramp up

Minister of Families and Jobs Patty Hajdu with CEO of UHC Hub of Opportunities and President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, June Muir, during a tour of the UHC location on Cantelon Drive in Windsor. February 18, 2026.

Windsor-Essex food banks are heading into the summer with high demand, especially among children.

June Muir, CEO of the UHC - Hub of Opportunities and president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, says many families are struggling, including those who are working and support from the community can make a real difference.

She adds many young people lose reliable access to food once school ends.

“For a lot of kids it’s not going to be exciting to be home this summer,” Muir said.

“One in three food bank users in Canada is a child, so that’s a that’s a big number.”

To help, more than 4,000 child-friendly ‘After the Bell’ food packs will be distributed across Windsor-Essex.

At the same time, Muir says demand remains high, with UHC serving about 300 families a day, while the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association saw more than 254,000 visits last year, about a third involving children.

“No child should have to carry the burden of wondering where their next meal will come from,” Muir said.

She says donations are critical and the community can help by donating items kids will actually eat.

“We look for granola bars, applesauce, cereal, peanut butter, we look for canned meats, tuna, soup,” said Muir.

Cash donations can also be made through the UHC website and directed toward children’s food programs.