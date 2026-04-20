Some fluctuating temperatures this week for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 5°C Monday afternoon with the temperature dropping to 0°C Monday night.

However, the daytime temperature will rise to 19°C to 23°C this week with overnight low temperatures between 5°C and 11°C between Tuesday and Sunday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says the temperatures are all over the place.

"Compared to last week, it's going to be pretty quiet in contrast. Not as cloudy or as wet, but we do start out on the cold side," she says.

Kidd says the temperature swings are common for Windsor-Essex and other parts of the province during this time of year.

"We kind of get a taste of everything, every week and every day. Yesterday, here in Kitchener, we had snow and even sun, often both at the same time," she says. "This week will be no different. At least for Windsor we have no flurries in the forecast; that is different from areas further north and east."

Kidd says we won't see showers like we did last week, and if we do, they will be spotty.

"We'll be seeing sun a lot of the week. We still do have showers, freezing temperatures overnight tonight but then the rest of the week we stay above freezing," she says.

The average temperature for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is typically 15°C during the day and 4°C during the overnight hours.