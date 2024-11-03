Local pharmacies have started giving out the flu shot and the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting on Monday, the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine are now available at participating pharmacies, local public health units, and primary care providers.

Officials state it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants.

All Ontarians six months and older can receive their next COVID-19 dose if it has been a recommended six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Rob Modestino of Rob's Pharmacy in LaSalle says both vaccines are available.

"So everything is updated, it's the newest COVID with the newest variants. And the flu shot just like every other year they take a look at what happened in Australia because their winter's are opposite ours, and then they develop the flu vaccine based on what the most prevalent variants are in that area."

He says demand for both vaccines is high.

"At this point our first lot of COVID vaccines that they sent us have run out, so we're into the second batch, which is a good sign. As far as flu, flu seems to be the same demand as every other year. But I think now we've got to start to look at the COVID vaccine just like we do the flu vaccine, where it's just an annual booster."

Modestino says they encourage to receive both vaccines at the same time.

"The problem is that of course in normal fashion we got twice as many flu shots in as we did COVID shots, so it's kind of hard to get both. But, as best we can we try to give both at the same time."

Those looking to receive the vaccines are encouraged to contact their health care provider or their local pharmacy.

Starting November 4, doses of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) immunization, Beyfortus, will also be available for infants and high-risk children up to 24 months.