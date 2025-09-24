A flood warning has been issued by Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

ERCA said flooding has occurred in the Town of Essex and rain gauges at the southern end of the region have recorded over 60mm of rainfall.

The conservation authority says the areas currently affected by flooding include County Road 50 in Essex, between County Road 41 and Wright Road.

ERCA says areas between these streets have significant water over the roadways including many roads heading south towards Lake Erie.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

The flood warning is in place until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 25.