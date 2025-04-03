The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Ruscom River in Lakeshore.

ERCA says the storm Wednesday afternoon and evening brought roughly 30 to 50 mm across most parts of the region, while parts of Lakeshore received over 60 mm of rain in the Belle River and Ruscom River watersheds.

The authority says Ruscom River water levels are currently elevated and have breached the riverbanks and low-lying floodplain, with water currently over Lakeshore Road 241, north of County Road 46, closing a portion of the road to traffic.

The impacted area along the Ruscom River is prone to flooding with a wide, low-lying floodplain.

Water levels are expected to remain high as the river drains a large watershed that extends into the most northerly portion of the Municipality of Leamington and flows all the way to Lake St. Clair.

Expect water levels to remain elevated and potentially rise in the downstream portion of the Ruscom River for the next day.

The flood warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Friday.

Across the region, most surface drainage features are flowing near capacity or have spilled into low-lying adjacent lands. Water levels across the region are expected to remain elevated through tomorrow.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.