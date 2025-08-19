TORONTO — Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants have reached a tentative deal to end a strike that began on Saturday morning.

The airline says it will gradually begin operations today.

The two sides met through the night with a federal mediator before reaching a tentative agreement that will be brought to members of the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The union also says it must advise that members must "fully co-operate with resumption of operations."

The federal government intervened in the strike on Saturday morning, invoking Section 107 of the Labour Code to force the Montreal-based airline and the union into binding arbitration.

That order was defied by union officials, leading the Canada Industrial Relations Board to state Monday that the strike was unlawful even as the union said it would press ahead.