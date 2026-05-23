Flex-N-Gate workers ratify three-year contract

Flex-N-Gate located at 409 Patillo Road in Lakeshore on May 22, 2026.

A tentative agreement reached between Flex N Gate Lakeshore and Unifor Local 195 has been fully ratified.

The members voted 77 per cent in favour of the three-year contract during a vote on Friday.

This comes after a ratification vote was rejected last Friday, with only 49.7 per cent in favour.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says they’re pleased to see this deal being approved.

The deal includes improvements to wages, benefits, retirement benefits, and signing bonuses.

Nabbout says the union is pleased.

“Flex N Gate members have voted 77 per cent approval of the new tentative deal. So this is good news for the members at Flex N Gate, it’s good news for all the automotive industry in this country, and for the community of Windsor.”

He says the agreement saw a number of gains.

“We were able to bring everybody at $5 over the three-year agreement, and we have a significant signing bonus for our members as well, retirement benefits, and many different benefits across the entire collective agreement.”

Nabbout says it’s good news for the region.

“All has been great, and this ratification that gives us a glimpse of hope for the commitment to continue bringing jobs into this community, and I’m very pleased with the outcome.”

Unifor represents 166 workers at the plant on Patillo Road near County Road 42.

Flex N Gate manufactures metal and plastic automotive components.