Unionized workers at Flex N Gate Lakeshore support strike action if needed to back contract demands.

They voted 98.8 per cent in favour of strike action at a strike authorization meeting over the weekend.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers, and local president Emile Nabbout says the current collective agreement expires on May 17.

"We are very optimistic that we will be able to reach a collective agreement, and it's always up to the membership to decide whether this agreement is satisfactory or not," says Nabbout.

He says inflation is hurting everybody, including his members at Flex N Gate Lakeshore.

"Our focus is making gains across the board, including wages and many other areas, but there is no one specific issue at this time," he says.

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Nabbout says there are 166 unionized workers at the Lakeshore plant.

"It's 50-50 between people who've been a veteran for a long time and you got a new hire into the facility," says Nabbout. "We going to make sure our bargaining reflects the entire membership."

He says these contract talks are only for workers at the Lakeshore plant.

Nabbout says the Flex N Gate group bargains hard, but the union will push the issues, making sure members' needs are addressed.

Flex N Gate is located in the 400 block of Patillo Road.