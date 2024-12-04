CALGARY - Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl scored power-play goals for the Calgary Flames in a 3-0 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Dan Vladar posted a 16-save shutout, Yegor Sharangovich scored into an empty net and Mikael Backlund had two assists for Calgary (13-9-4).

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins turn away 19 of 21 shots for the Blue Jackets (11-10-3).

The Flames memorialized Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a pre-game tribute, the Gaudreau family in attendance and players on both teams bearing the name Gaudreau and Johnny's No. 13 on their jerseys in warm-up. The brothers were struck by a vehicle and killed while cycling together Aug. 29 in New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau played eight seasons for the Flames and represented the team in six all-star games before signing with Columbus in 2022. His father Gus skated with the Flames on Monday and Tuesday.

The Saddledome chanted "Johnny" during the tribute and "Johnny Hockey" after the hosts took a 2-0 lead late in the third.

Johnny Hockey forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RO9foGPFYD — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2024

Game puck for Papa Hockey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZXxUTyMHO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2024