The Canada Border Services Agency has seized five firearms following two separate incidents at the Ambassador Bridge.

On July 27, two firearms were seized from two travellers trying to enter Canada through the crossing linking Windsor and Detroit, Michigan.

The CBSA says the travellers were released, and the vehicle was seized with a $2,000 term of release, which was paid.

Also on July 27, officers seized a handgun, two semi-automatic rifles, multiple large capacity magazines, and a silencer.

Over $11,000 U.S. in undeclared currency was also seized from two travellers.

The CBSA says the travellers paid a $3,500 term of release for their vehicle and over $800 for the release of the currency.

They were charged under the Customs Act, and they were returned to the United States.

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding all travellers that they must declare any firearms in their possession when they enter Canada.

Travellers who do not declare firearms upon arrival can face arrest, seizure of their firearms, monetary penalties, and criminal prosecution.