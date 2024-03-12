Five teenagers have been arrested for assault in Chatham Kent.

On Monday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to a disturbance on King Street in Chatham.



The report of the disturbance stated approximately eight youths were in a physical altercation on the corner of King Street and Wellington Street.



Bystanders attempted to step in but were then assaulted by the youths.



A 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old male youths and two 15-year-old female youths were located, arrested, and charged with two counts of assault.



They were transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date in April.

