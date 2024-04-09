The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify five suspects after a report of possible gunshots in East Windsor.

On April 8, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of possible shots fired at a business in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle with masked occupants parked outside the business at approximately 9:30 p.m. and yelled obscenities at an individual before departing.

The vehicle then returned 45 minutes later, and two people tried to spray the victim with a noxious substance before once again leaving.

The vehicle then returned a third time, at which point the driver drew an item that looked like a handgun and fired three shots toward the victim before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

At this time, it is unclear whether the weapon was an actual firearm or a replica.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green Kia Soul with a licence plate ending in 831.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.