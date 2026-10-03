Five people facing additional charges after breaching bail conditions

Five people are facing new charges after Windsor Police say they breached their bail conditions.

Police say all five were arrested in separate cases between February and August and were later released on bail with conditions requiring them to live in Windsor.

A 30-year-old was released on charges including firearm offences and drug trafficking. A 39-year-old was released on charges including drug trafficking and failure to comply with release orders.

A 41-year-old was released on charges including impaired driving and assault. A 62-year-old was released on charges including assault with a weapon and failure to comply with release orders.

And a 23-year-old was released on charges including sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply with release orders.

Police say a follow-up investigation found all five had breached their release conditions. They were all arrested September 29.

The 30-year-old is now facing three counts of failing to comply with a release order, while the 41-year-old faces two.

The 23-year-old faces charges of failing to comply with a release order and breaching an order related to a sexual offence conviction.

The 39-year-old and 62-year-old are each charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Windsor Police say the Bail Compliance Unit monitors high-risk individuals who may be subject to conditions such as house arrest, curfews and electronic monitoring.